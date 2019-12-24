Financial Survey: Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) and Generation Next Franchise Brands (NYSE:VEND)

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) and Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evoqua Water Technologies and Generation Next Franchise Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoqua Water Technologies $1.44 billion 1.56 -$9.52 million $0.16 123.00 Generation Next Franchise Brands $18.40 million 0.09 -$18.96 million N/A N/A

Evoqua Water Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Next Franchise Brands.

Volatility & Risk

Evoqua Water Technologies has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Next Franchise Brands has a beta of -3.06, meaning that its stock price is 406% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evoqua Water Technologies and Generation Next Franchise Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoqua Water Technologies 0 4 2 1 2.57 Generation Next Franchise Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.14, suggesting a potential downside of 7.81%. Given Evoqua Water Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Evoqua Water Technologies is more favorable than Generation Next Franchise Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Evoqua Water Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Generation Next Franchise Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evoqua Water Technologies and Generation Next Franchise Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoqua Water Technologies -0.66% 8.53% 1.82% Generation Next Franchise Brands -103.06% N/A -77.28%

Summary

Evoqua Water Technologies beats Generation Next Franchise Brands on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater. It serves customers in the hydrocarbon refineries, chemical processing, power, food and beverage, life sciences, health services, and microelectronics industries. The Municipal segment offers engineered solutions and equipment, including ultrafiltration systems, advanced biological treatment, clarifiers, aerators, and odor and corrosion control services; equipment for new municipal plant builds and retrofit; and rehabilitation and aftermarket parts and services for installed bases. Its customers comprise waste water and drinking water collection and distribution systems, and utility operators. The Products segment provides filtration and disinfection, electrodeionization and electrochlorination, and separation technologies, as well as anodes. It serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end users in hotels, resorts, colleges, universities, waterparks, aquariums, and zoos, as well as the municipal, industrial, and commercial industries. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Australia, China, and Singapore. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Generation Next Franchise Brands

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a franchisor, direct seller, and owner and operator of frozen yogurt equipment, robotic soft serve vending kiosks, healthy drink and snack vending machines, and micro markets. The company was formerly known as Fresh Healthy Vending International, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. in March 2016. Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

