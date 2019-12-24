First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of First Choice Bancorp stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. First Choice Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 29.15%.

In related news, Chairman Peter Hui acquired 7,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $206,632.92. Also, Director Pravin Pranav acquired 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $45,265.74. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,678 shares of company stock worth $283,821. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Choice Bancorp by 396.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 89.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 228,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 15.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

