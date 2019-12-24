First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of FR stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $106.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 848.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

