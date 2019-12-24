First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INBK. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

INBK opened at $24.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $237.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.61. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 53.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 29.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 106.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 384,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

