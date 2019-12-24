Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The stock has a market cap of $732.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.22% and a negative net margin of 266.51%. Analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 2,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

