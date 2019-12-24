FOAM Price Reaches $0.0156 on Major Exchanges (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One FOAM token can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a total market cap of $4.51 million and $8,233.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00182973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.01172702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00119240 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,919,049 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

