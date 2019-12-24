Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Trading Down 23.7%

Foraco International S.A. (TSE:FAR) fell 23.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.29, 191,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,327% from the average session volume of 13,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 million and a P/E ratio of -5.37.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$76.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Foraco International S.A. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Foraco International (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA provides drilling services to mining and water projects worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services in the exploration, development, and production phases of mining projects. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including large scale village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

