Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FSM. Scotiabank raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.67.

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $35,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

