Fountain (FTN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fountain token can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. Fountain has a market cap of $1.24 million and $75,413.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00182973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.01172702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00119240 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub.

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.