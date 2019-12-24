Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 42,794 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 914.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $211.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

