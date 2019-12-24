FREE Coin (FREE) Market Capitalization Reaches $575,114.00

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. FREE Coin has a market cap of $575,114.00 and $10,134.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FREE Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. During the last week, FREE Coin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00183212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.01178820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00118776 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FREE Coin Token Profile

FREE Coin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. FREE Coin’s official website is www.FREEcoin.technology.

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

