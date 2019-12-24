Friendz Price Up 17.6% Over Last Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. Friendz has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $36,487.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitMart, DragonEX and Mercatox. During the last week, Friendz has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00182676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01171762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025029 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00118721 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,773,523 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, Mercatox, DragonEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.