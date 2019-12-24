FTX Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.48 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $209.99 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00029581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.09 or 0.06053239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023247 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000269 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 348,069,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,196,955 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.