FunFair Achieves Market Cap of $22.24 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One FunFair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, Livecoin and Binance. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $22.24 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00182973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.01172702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00119240 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ZB.COM, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Binance, ABCC, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, IDEX, C2CX, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.