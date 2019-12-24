FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

FVCB stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $19.64.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 581.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

