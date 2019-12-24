FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note issued on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. MKM Partners cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CL King initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.30.

PZZA stock opened at $64.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.40. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $64.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.06.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,623 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $102,216.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,200,552 shares of company stock worth $125,434,817 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 3,656.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter valued at $542,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

