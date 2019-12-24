FY2019 EPS Estimates for Brookfield Business Partners LP Raised by National Bank Financial (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.13. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2020 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBU. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $42.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $42.37.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.