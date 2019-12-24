FY2019 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Cut by Analyst

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $3.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.46. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.07 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 34.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.29. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $55,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at $66,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $365,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,963.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,469 shares of company stock worth $1,283,224. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 81.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,399,000 after buying an additional 588,789 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,292,000 after buying an additional 320,820 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 442.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 240,968 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,703,000 after acquiring an additional 186,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

