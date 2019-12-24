FY2019 EPS Estimates for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Holly Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $135.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HEP. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $24.77.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $22.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.72. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.