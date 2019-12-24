FY2019 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $21.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $21.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $252.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.35. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $177.70 and a twelve month high of $259.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 21,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total value of $1,127,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,381 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

