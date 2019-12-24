FY2020 EPS Estimates for EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for EQM Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.45.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQM Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of EQM opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. EQM Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 738,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

