FY2020 EPS Estimates for Whitecap Resources Inc Lifted by Cormark (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Whitecap Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Cormark also issued estimates for Whitecap Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$343.07 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Laurentian reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered shares of Whitecap Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

WCP stock opened at C$5.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.41 and a 1 year high of C$5.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0285 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 255.00%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.