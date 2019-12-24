Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 692,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,888.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:GUT opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GUT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 49,436 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 315,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 166,902 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust by 316.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 139,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter.

Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

