Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Galantas Gold Corp (CVE:GAL) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

Galantas Gold Company Profile (CVE:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

