GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price target on GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

GameStop stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. GameStop has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $394.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. GameStop’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GameStop will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lizabeth Dunn bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,969 shares in the company, valued at $177,373.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 219,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 905.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,127,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,045,000 after buying an additional 4,617,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in GameStop by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,238,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after buying an additional 320,009 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $16,116,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,831,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

