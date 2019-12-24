Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gear Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, December 19th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GXE. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of GXE opened at C$0.45 on Monday. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.48. The firm has a market cap of $96.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.46 million for the quarter.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

