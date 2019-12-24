Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 89.60 ($1.18).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Liberum Capital downgraded Gem Diamonds to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 million and a PE ratio of 12.26. Gem Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 48.19 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.12.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.