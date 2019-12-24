Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.90

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.90 and last traded at $111.90, with a volume of 368076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.05.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

Get Genesee & Wyoming alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.86.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $583.69 million during the quarter. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 21,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $2,437,885.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 444,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,552,070.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 482.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 196.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the second quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 708.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile (NYSE:GWR)

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.