Genesis Metals Corp (CVE:GIS) Director Keenan Harry Hohol Acquires 65,000 Shares

Genesis Metals Corp (CVE:GIS) Director Keenan Harry Hohol purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,199.93.

CVE GIS opened at C$0.31 on Tuesday. Genesis Metals Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Genesis Metals

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Chevrier Gold deposit that consists of various contiguous mining claims located in Chibougamau, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Entourage Metals Ltd. and changed its name to Genesis Metals Corp.

