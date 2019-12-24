Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.32

Genesis Metals Corp (CVE:GIS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 65500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.

About Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS)

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Chevrier Gold deposit that consists of various contiguous mining claims located in Chibougamau, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Entourage Metals Ltd. and changed its name to Genesis Metals Corp.

