Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $2.63 on Friday. Gevo has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 119.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gevo stock. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.08% of Gevo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

