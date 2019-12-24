Gifto Trading Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Gifto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Cobinhood, Bibox and Allbit. Gifto has a market cap of $6.10 million and $1.75 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gifto

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, CPDAX, Allbit, Bancor Network, BiteBTC, Upbit, Kryptono, Bittrex, Bibox, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, Kyber Network and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

