GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GVDNY shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

