Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $306.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 32,538 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 18.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 84,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

