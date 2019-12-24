Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Lowered to $65.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Glaukos from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Glaukos from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Glaukos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.11.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.02. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $84.65.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.96 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,631 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $276,702.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 144.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth $222,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

