Global Blood Therapeutics’ (GBT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price indicates a potential upside of 49.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $80.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.70. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $2,297,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $241,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,332.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,788 shares of company stock worth $7,315,689. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

