Global Digital Content 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $30,512.00 (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 173.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Global Digital Content has traded up 89.8% against the U.S. dollar. Global Digital Content has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $30,512.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Digital Content token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Global Digital Content alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00552583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008630 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,613,878,925 tokens. The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice.

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Digital Content Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Digital Content and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.