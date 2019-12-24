Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at B. Riley

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GMRE. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.46.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 47.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 64.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

