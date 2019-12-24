Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GLBS opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

Read More: Correction

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.