GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS NILSY opened at $31.28 on Monday. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $31.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95.

About GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

