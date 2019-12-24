Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,136 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Gorman-Rupp worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 237,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 124,651 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,348,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 57,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 2,000 shares of Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $72,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $994.77 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

