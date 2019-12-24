Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) Senior Officer Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor Acquires 50,000 Shares

Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) Senior Officer Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 192,500 shares in the company, valued at C$80,850.

Shares of CVE GBR opened at C$8.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.13. The company has a market cap of $396.35 million and a PE ratio of -114.67. Great Bear Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$1.85 and a twelve month high of C$9.57.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$7.85 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.