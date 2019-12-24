Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Receives $11.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRBK. TheStreet raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

GRBK traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.34. 1,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,743. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $561.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Summer Loveland sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $56,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,371.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,164 shares in the company, valued at $644,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,690,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

