Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Lowered to $30.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GDOT. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Green Dot to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Green Dot from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.46.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 2,492.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.