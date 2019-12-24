Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Earns News Sentiment Score of 3.00

Headlines about Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) have been trending positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Group 1 Automotive earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Group 1 Automotive’s analysis:

GPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $110.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $100.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 1.31%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

In other news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $1,514,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 2,940 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $301,938.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,899 shares of company stock valued at $9,786,787 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

