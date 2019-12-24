Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Bradesco Corretora currently has $65.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OMAB. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.50.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $60.11 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 39.59%. The firm had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the second quarter worth approximately $7,025,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 8,045.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 55,433 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 54,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 2nd quarter worth $1,791,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,902,000 after buying an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. 9.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.