Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) Trading 17.2% Higher

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) shares rose 17.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.68, approximately 887,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 660,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.52 million and a PE ratio of -5.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Guyana Goldfields Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Guyana Goldfields Company Profile (TSE:GUY)

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

