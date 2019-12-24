Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) Receives €33.79 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €33.79 ($39.29).

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLAG shares. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. HSBC set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Hapag-Lloyd alerts:

Hapag-Lloyd stock opened at €75.00 ($87.21) on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd has a 1-year low of €21.04 ($24.47) and a 1-year high of €79.60 ($92.56). The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion and a PE ratio of 41.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.33.

About Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.