HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) have received an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $19.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given HBT Financial an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

HBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HBT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 46,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Doherty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 13,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $228,844.40. Insiders have bought 129,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,405 over the last 90 days.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

