HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 137.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $5.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -2.98. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 198.10% and a negative net margin of 1,938.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the period. 7.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

